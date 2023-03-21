Cameroon – Douala : Explosion Injures 17 People at a Metal Manufacturing Processing Plant

The explosion of a boiler on Monday 20 March in the factory of the metallurgical company Acero Metal Sarl, located in Bonassama, Douala IV, caused at least 17 injuries.

The 10 most seriously injured are currently being treated at the Douala general hospital, which has a burns unit, said the administrative authority, who went to the site of the disaster to assess the situation. The seven others are at the Bonassama district hospital where they were evacuated after the incident.

The governor said that the authorities are closely monitoring their care. The explosion occurred on Monday afternoon at around 2pm in the company, which specialises in the manufacture and processing of metal. The causes are unknown for the moment.

This incident comes a little over two months after the fire that occurred on January 3 in one of the factories of the company Prometal Sarl in the industrial zone of Douala-Bassa. Apart from significant material damage, no loss of life was recorded, the company, leader in the steel industry in Cameroon and Central Africa, said.