Cameroon/Douala fire: Population vent anger on fire fighters whose late arrival causes enormous damage

The population of the Brazzaville neighbourhood in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon reportedly went mad on some elements of the fire fighting brigade who allegedly got to a fire incident scene in their area late and without water, sources have said.

A fire reported at the Brazzaville neighbourhood in Douala III, Littoral region of Cameroon in the night of January 4, 2020 ravaged a storey building, two snack bars and a pole of the electricity production company, ENEO.

According to sources, elements of the fire fighting unit got to the scene three hours after occurrence of the flames to the greatest dismay of the population which had since then tried to put off the flames to no avail.

Reports say the angry population thus attacked the fire fighters who did not only came late but allegedly came without water.

“This fire started some three hours ago. We call fire fighters they come without water” one of the locals reportedly said.

“People say we came without water, but only insane people will go to war without arms. We cannot go for interventions with empty gallons.” Retorted Captain Hansel Afuh of the fire fighting unit.

It was thanks to the intervention of elements of the Nkouloulou Gendarmerie Brigade in Douala that the fire fighters were saved from the hands of the angry mob.