Cameroon: Douala Port GM grilled at Special Criminal Court

The General Manager of the Douala Ports Authority, PAD, Cyrus Ngo’o was on the spotlight on Wednesday, August 18 after being grilled for hours at the Special Criminal Court in Yaounde.

The PAD GM was at the Special Crimal Court in response to a summons related to the embezzlement of public funds in which he is considered as a “suspect”.

Though nothing filtred from the questioning, local media reports attribute a multi-billion contract awarded to an Israeli firm back in 2018 is the main reason behind as the main reason behind Cyrus Ngo’o’s appearance on Wednesday.

The question comes just a week after Cyrus Ngo’o was found guilty by the Littoral Court of Appeal of abuse of office and handed a five-year suspended prison sentence with a 1.7 million fine in a case brought against him by a company known as Can Bois.

He will also have to pay the sum of 3.2 billion FCFA in compensation. That is CFAF 2.7 billion in economic damage and CFAF 500 million in damages. He was also ordered to pay nearly 161.8 million FCFA representing the liquidated costs.