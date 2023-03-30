Cameroon – Douala Port : Multipurpose Quay of the Wood Terminal now Operational

The Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe, was on a work visit at the multipurpose quay of the wood terminal of the port of Douala-Bonabérie on 29 March.

The port of Douala-Bonabérie now has a multipurpose wood terminal built by the French company EJ Negri. After two years of work, the infrastructure was officially commissioned on 29 March by the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe.

According to the Autonomous Port of Douala (PAD), the construction of this quay cost 10.2 billion FCFA. It covers 20 hectares of water and 85 hectares of land for the pre-embarkation and marketing of wood. The terminal also has two sheds and a mooring area. It can now accommodate several types of ships.

The infrastructure will be operated by Wood terminal of the Douala Port , In December 2022, the French group Bolloré Africa Logistics, which for a long time held the concession for the port of Douala, handed over the concession for the timber terminal.