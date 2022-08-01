Cameroon: Douala Port Suspends Weighing Fees on Wheat Imports

A note titled Suspension of payment of the transit fee on wheat importers was sent on July 28th by the Director General of the Autonomous Port of Douala, Cyrus Ngo’o to the Port Weighing Service company in charge of weighing certain foodstuffs at the port of Douala.

The official explains that this decision is in line with the fight led by the government against the rise in consumer prices, and in application of “very high instructions” of the President of the Republic. Thus, the Port Weighing company is suspending the collection of this fee for a period of six months from March to August 2022 inclusive.

The CEO’s note has a retroactive effect in that invoices already issued will be credited to the recipients. Also, if this exemption reduces the DPWS turnover “substantially“, this will be taken into account in the contractual relationship with APD. This means that the port of Douala itself would have to waive some of the taxes and fees levied on wheat imports.

The suspension of the payment of the passage fee on wheat comes in a context where the milling sector, like other agri-food sectors, is experiencing imported inflation. Indeed, because of Covid-19 and its effects, the recent Russian-Ukrainian conflict, products whose raw material is wheat flour, including bread, have seen their prices rise despite an approval from the Ministry of Commerce that is supposed to regulate these prices. This has caused an increase in the price of bread from 125 to 150 CFA francs per 200 gram baguette. The millers say that the production cost of a 50 kg bag of flour has increased by 2,000 FCFA from 4,500 to 6,500 FCFA from the first quarter of 2021 to date.