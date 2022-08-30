Business › Finances

Cameroon : Douala Portrayed as Main Inflation Drive

Published on 30.08.2022 at 12h01 by Nana Kamsu Kom

market
Mbopi Market- archived image

In Douala the general level of household final consumption prices in July 2022 increased by 6% month-by-month.

According to the National Institute of Statistics (NIS), this is due to the high level of food prices (+35.6% on oils and fats, +24.3% on cereals, +17.8% on fish and seafood…), which have increased by 13.9% over a period of one year, thus approaching the 14% mark.

Inflationary pressures on food products, whether imported or locally produced, are not weakening compared to July 2021: 13.9% on the prices of imported food products, and 13.8% on those of local products,” emphasizes the organization in charge of developing official statistics in Cameroon.

According to various analysts, this phenomenon is the consequence of export restriction measures taken by some producing countries to offset the slowdown in production during Covid-19. These measures were compounded by the war between Russia and Ukraine, which resulted in a surge in commodity prices.

