› News

Happening now

Cameroon- Douala Sea Port : Transporters Revoke Suspension Of Weighing Fee Instructed By Gov’t

Published on 07.06.2022 at 12h02 by Nana Kamsukom

douala port
Transporters weigh goods

On 18 May 2022, the Cameroonian Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Ngallé Bibéhé, wrote to the Director General of the Autonomous Port of Douala, to suspend “immediately the payment of the weighing fee” to which importers and exporters are subjected to.

In a letter sent on 21 May 2022 to Minister Ngallé Bibéhé, “the Collective of leaders of socio-professional trade unions of road transport of goods in Cameroon”, asks neither more nor less than “the maintenance in the state of the port weighing system”. Clearly, these actors of the port are opposed to the measure prescribed to the general manager of the port by the Minister of Transport.

And for some reason, write these trade unionists, “the weighing system guarantees added value for transporters. Not only does it allow them to control the real costs of the cargoes that the vehicles transport, but it also allows them to invoice their services in an objective and rational manner”.

In addition to these advantages that weighing provides to transporters, the latter also maintain that the weighing system “constitutes an undeniable bulwark. For, it could be activated, on the one hand, to restrict or even prohibit access to the port platform to clandestine trucks that scour the port, and on the other hand (…) to ensure or even compel compliance with the approved floor price for the transport of goods in the hinterland and in transit’.

For the time being, the Minister of Transport has not officially reacted to this correspondence from the goods transporters. Even less so on the maintenance of the weighing fee, which continues to generate revenue for the Autonomous Port of Douala, several weeks after the prescription of its “immediate suspension”.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Yaounde Conference Center Published on 02.06.2022

Yaounde Conference Center

Far from the noise of the city. A quiet, chic and glamorous place. These few words sufficiently illustrate the Yaounde Conference Centre. This architectural jewel…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top