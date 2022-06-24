Cameroon: Douala Seaport to Renovate its Container Terminal to improve fluidity

The Autonomous Port of Douala has launched the upgrading of its container terminal.

The work will last two months and cost 473 million FCFA. The surface area concerned by the renovation is 10,000 m2. After that, the ”Régie du terminal à conteneurs (RTC)” will start new works on an area of 38,000 m2 in order to renovate a total of 48,000 m2. The aim is to improve the fluidity and safety of operations in the park.

In addition, at the end of these upgrading works, the construction of new quays and a new yard is planned. This will enable the terminal to handle a larger volume of cargo.

In the world container port performance index , published at the end of May by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, the port of Douala is ranked 30th in Africa out of 45. It is ranked just after the port of TIN CAN Island (Nigeria) and before that of Onne (Nigeria).

The management of the Douala port’s container terminal has been nationalised since 2020 with the creation of the RTC. Its mandate runs until 2024.