Cameroon: Douala Technical High School Wins The “Junior Enterprise Rabat” Competition

The secondary school thus took first place in this competition ahead of the finalists from Morocco (Lycée Ibn Rochd) and Benin (HTC Cetip) respectively 2nd and 3rd.

The Douala Bassa Technical High School was chosen as the winner by a jury of experts thanks to their project based on the design of a bracelet that can send an alert in case of danger or distress.

This victory gives them access to several privileges. “100% full scholarships worth 525,000 DH (32,466,000 FCFA) for a period of 5 years within the schools of the Sup MTI group recognised by the State in Morocco, financing for the realisation of their project idea, continuous support within the business clubs, support for the cost of living and integration in Morocco“, explain the organisers.

The Junior Entreprise is a student association within the Eslsca Business School – Rabat Campus. Its main objective is to allow students to put into practice the knowledge acquired during their studies.

This initiative is in line with the school’s objectives of preparing students for working life, thanks to regular contact with companies. This will enable students to integrate more easily into the world of work. It also aims to put the creativity of young students at the service of companies.