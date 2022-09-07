Business › Energy

Cameroon : Douala to Host Icat-Supported Climate Transparency Centre

Published on 07.09.2022 at 14h41 by JDC source Afrik 21

Climate Transparency centre archive image

Henning Wuester, Director of the Climate Action Transparency Initiative recently launched the activities of the Regional Centre on Climate Transparency within the Economic Community of Central African States , which will be based in Cameroon.

In recent years, several Central African countries have made commitments to combat climate change. To ensure their effective implementation, the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) has just created the Regional Centre on Climate Transparency on the sidelines of the African Climate Week (ACW). The event closed on 2 September 2022 in Libreville, Gabon.

The new institution, based in the port city of Douala in Cameroon, is funded by the Climate Action Transparency Initiative (CATI) to the tune of US$1.8 million over three years. “The centre will support countries in their implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement (COP21) and help strengthen climate change mitigation objectives, inform policymakers and stimulate ambition and resource mobilisation,” explains Fobissie Kalame, an expert in support of Icat.

According to the president of the ECCAS Commission, it will also support sustainable development through the preservation of the natural potential in Central Africa. “The Commission will work with partners interested in investing so that this region, the second largest tropical forest in the world, benefits from transparent management of its forests,” says Gilberto Da Piedada Verissimo.

The new Regional Centre on Climate Transparency in Central Africa will bring together climate focal points, civil society organisations (CSOs) and directors of ministerial departments from member countries, including Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic (CAR), Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwanda, Chad and Sao Tome & Principe.

