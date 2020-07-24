Cameroon: Douala travel agency temporarily sealed after restroom attendants beat gendarme to death

The Finexs Voyages travel agency in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon has been temporarily shot down following the killing of a young gendarme officer by some toilet attendants of the agency Wednesday July 22.

The travel agency was sealed and an investigation opened by security forces who stormed the place immediately they were informed about the incident.

All those present on the site were arrested, including those involved in the fight, the night personnel of Finex voyage and the Manager of Finex Voyages Douala though he wasn’t on the site by the time the incident occurred.

In a statement issued this Friday July 24, the Chief Executive Officer of Finexs Voyages, Edmund Felix Etoundi Pierre extends the heartfelt condolences of his entire staff to the forces of defence, the late gendarme’s biological family and to Cameroonians in general hurt by the incident.

He adds that the travel agency is ready to assume its responsibilities and is collaborating with security forces in the course of the investigation that has been opened to track down other persons involved in the fight who vanished before the arrival of the police on the scene.