Cameroon: Douala, Yaounde under tight security to counter pro Kamto protests

Cameroon’s major cities Douala and Yaounde have been under tight security since morning in an attempt to counter any eventual protests from supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party.

The party had initially scheduled nationwide protests for April 6 to call for the release of their President Maurice Kamto and all other supporters of the party arrested and detained for the past two months.

However, after due consultations, the executive bureau of the party earlier this week postponed the protests to April 13.

This has however not deterred authorities who are taking measures to frustrate any protest that could take place especially in Douala.

Early on Saturday morning, security forces were stationed around major junctions and roundabouts in the city of Douala to disperse any eventual group of protesters.

In Yaounde, anti riot police as well as gendarmes were equally deployed around the Central town where supporters of the CRM have always attempted to stage protests.

The Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji on Friday banned all protests of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement and threatened to ban the party if it went ahead with the protests.