Cameroon: Dozens arrested for organised crimes in Yaounde

Published on 16.12.2020 at 14h44 by JournalduCameroun

Crime scene demo (c)All rights reserved

At least 17 persons have been arrested for organized crimes following a joint operation by the Nlongkak and Ngoa Ekelle Gendarmerie Brigades.

They were arrested on December 9 following a raid at the Nlongkak neighbourhood after a soldier had previously been robbed the previous day by a group of unidentified individuals.

During the operation, all the persons arrested did not possess any identification documents while several weapons found in their possession were seized as well as drugs such as cannabis and grams of cocaine.

