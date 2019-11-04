Several persons were arrested in Yaounde on Saturday as supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement clashed with security forces following a banned political rally of the party that was supposed to hold at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium.

In total, 33 persons were arrested as CRM supporters attempted to force their way to the venue where the rally was supposed to take place, while several other persosn sustained injuries in the clash with security forces.

However, 30 out of the 33 persons arrested were laters released late of Saturday evening, Olivier Bibou Nissack, spokesperson for Maurice Kamto said.

“Three of our supporters have been arbitrarily detained at the First District Police Station in Yaounde,” Bibou Nissack added.

Security forces had taken strategic positions at the Omnisports neighbuorhood on Saturday morning after local authorities had banned a political rally of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement. The CRM leader, Maurice Kamto was supposed to make his first appearance since his release from jail on October 5.

Tension began to boil later after midday when Kamto was stopped by security forcs few metres from the even ground as his supporters pushed through.

After hours of a stand off, the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement was forced to make a u-turn as security remained beefed up.

Another CRM rally scheduled for Douala this weekend has equally been banned by local authorities.