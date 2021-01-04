Cameroon: Dozens injured in Douala on New Year’s Day

At least ten injured cases were reported at the Laquintinie Hospital in Douala on December 31 as well as on New Year’s Day.

According to Dr Nwaha II, Head of the Emergency Unit of the Health facility, the injured persons began streaming into the hospital late on Thursday night on individual cases.

Among them, six of the persons admitted had sustained injuries from various attacks across the city while the others that were brought in resulted from accidents mostly on motorbikes, Dr Nwaha said.

He added that most of the persons brought in were in stable conditions and no person had died from their injuries.

On January 2, close to a dozen cases were brought to the health centres most of them minor cases as some were treated on the spot and sent back home while others were admitted. Over in the Douala II sub division, at least three persons were admitted at a health facility in Nylon after falling off a bike as they protected their bags from hoodlums who attempted to snatch them.