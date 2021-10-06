› Politics

Happening now

Cameroon: Dozens of ambazonia seperatist fighters surrender before PM Dion Ngute in Bamenda

Published on 06.10.2021 at 15h52 by JournalduCameroun

At least 13 young men presenting themselves as former Ambazonia separatist fighters were presented before the Prime Minister, Head of Government on Wednesday in Bamenda as the latest batch of repentatnt fighters.

The group led by the self-proclaimed ‘General Scatter’ surrendered before the Prime Minister at the ceremonial ground at Commercial Avenue, Bamenda.

The group leader said they had dropped  two AK guns, a pop action, and two dane guns to the military before coming to the ceremonial ground.

The repentant fighters in their early twenties apologised for picking up weapons against their country and added they are now ready to pledge allegiance to their fatherland, Cameroon.

