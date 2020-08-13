Cameroon: Dozens of stores, six cars razed to ashes in Mvog-Ada, Yaounde fire incident

About fifteen stores dealing in vehicle spare parts and six cars were reduced to ashes in a fire accident that occurred early this Thursday August 13 at the Escalier Mvog-Ada neighbourhood in Yaounde, Centre region of Cameroon.

Reports say the fire breakout at about 3am this Thursday razing almost everything found in about fifteen stores in the neighbourhood.

Six cars parked besides the stores could not resist to the anger of the flames.

According to sources, it is thanks to the intervention of army rescue units that the fire was stopped from spreading to other nearby stores.

The victims are said to be struggling to save what is left from their burnt shops, though sources say there is barely nothing to recover given the flammable nature of the items that stored in the shops-vehicle spare parts.

Investigations have been opened to determine the causes of the incident.