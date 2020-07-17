Cameroon: Dr Chemuta Divine Banda begins final journey

The Chairman of the National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms in Cameroon, NCHRF late Dr Chemuta Divine Banda began his final journey to the land of no return this Friday July 17.

His corpse was removed from the mortuary of the Yaounde General Hospital early today before being conveyed to the premises of the National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms in Yaounde for tributes.

According to his two-day funeral programme, the rights activist’s mortal remains will leave Yaounde for his native Nforya in the Bafut Sub-division, Mezam Division of the North West region of Cameroon where he will be laid to rest Saturday July 18.

He passed away Monday May 18 in a medical facility in Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde, following an illness.

He had been President of Cameroon’s National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms since 2013.

One of his last actions was with members of the enquiry commission set up by the Head of State to investigate the Ngarbuh massacre which led to the death of civilians including children and women.