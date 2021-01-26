Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon/: DR Congo book knockout date with Intermediate Lions

Published on 26.01.2021 at 13h17 by JournalduCameroun

The Intermediate Lions of Cameroon will face the Democratic Republic of Congo at the quarter final of the ongoing African Nations Championship, on Saturday, January 30 at the Japoma stadium in Douala.

The Democratic Republic of Congo booked their spot into the next round after a 2-1 victory over Niger on Monday at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium, to top Group B.

They will now return to their base in Douala where they will continue preparations ahead of Saturday’s crucnch game. On their part, the Intermediate Lions who sealed their qualification on Sunday after a goalless draw against Burkina Faso arrived Douala on Monday night where they will continue training until Saturday.

The last meeting between these two sides was at the 2016 edition when Cameroon beat the DR Congo 3-1 to top their group but the Congolese went on to lift the trophy.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top