Cameroon/: DR Congo book knockout date with Intermediate Lions

The Intermediate Lions of Cameroon will face the Democratic Republic of Congo at the quarter final of the ongoing African Nations Championship, on Saturday, January 30 at the Japoma stadium in Douala.

The Democratic Republic of Congo booked their spot into the next round after a 2-1 victory over Niger on Monday at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium, to top Group B.

They will now return to their base in Douala where they will continue preparations ahead of Saturday’s crucnch game. On their part, the Intermediate Lions who sealed their qualification on Sunday after a goalless draw against Burkina Faso arrived Douala on Monday night where they will continue training until Saturday.

The last meeting between these two sides was at the 2016 edition when Cameroon beat the DR Congo 3-1 to top their group but the Congolese went on to lift the trophy.