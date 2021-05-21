Cameroon: Dr Fritz Ntone Ntone appointed Board Chair of Airports Company

Dr Fritz Ntone Ntone, former Government Delegate to the Douala City Council is the new Board Chair of the Cameroon Airports Company dubbed ADC and Brice Gaspard Melingui Koah is the new General Manager.

They were appointed this Friday May 21 at the end of the 107th extraordinary Board meeting of the company in Douala that was presided at by the Minister of Transports, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe.

Dr Fritz Ntone Ntone thus replaces late Joseph Pokossy Doumbe who died a month ago in Douala, aged 88.

The new ADC Board Chair served as Government Delegate to the Douala City Council from 2006 to 2020, a position equally held by his predecessor from 1989 to 1996.

On the other hand, the new General Manager, Brice Gaspard Melingui before today’s appointment served as Research Assistant N°1 at the Monitoring Unit.

He is a holder of a Bachelor’s decree in Fondamental Law and a Master 2 in International Business, Trade and Tax Law obtained at the Universities of Ngaoundere and of Yaounde II, Soa respectively.