Cameroon-Drifts: Minister Abena Ondoa Calls On Parents’ Attention

Celebrating the Family International Day last May 15, the Minister in charge of family affairs took the opportunity to urge stakeholders to develop a sense of responsibility regarding excesses on social media.

Minister Marie Thérèse Abena Ondoa acknowledges the fact that ICT, social networks or any other digital tool are useful assets for development and fun. But, unfortunately, it has been observed that they are most often misused.

This is seen by the large-scale dissemination of violence and pornographic-type images, fake news, hate speech, cases of invasion of privacy and human dignity. And for Abena Ondoa, these evils, which have negative impact on communities and society, jeopardizes the family cell.

On the occasion of the 28th Family International Day of the Family under the theme, “families and new technologies”, Abena Thérèse Ondoa highlights the importance and the necessity for families adapt themselves to new technologies.

Rebelling against these abuses, the Minproff challenges the various actors of society, “I would therefore like to urge you to develop in yourselves and in our children a sense of responsibility, respect for the institutions and emblems of the Republic and discernment in the use of information and communication technologies, so that they become model citizens, peacemakers and promoters of living together.”