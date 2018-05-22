Sport › Football

Cameroon drop Bassogog for Burkina Faso friendly

Published on 22.05.2018 at 11h05 by Journal du Cameroun

Christian Bassogog has been ruled out of the Burkina Faso friendly

Cameroon have dropped forward Christian Bassogog for this weekend’s friendly against Burkina Faso in Paris.

The striker was dropped from the 23-man squad published by interim head coach Alexandre Belinga at the weekend after picking up a groin injury that has kept him out for the past week.

However, his absence has given room for Alexandre Belinga to hand a first call to Granada midfielder Kunde Malong as well as a recall for Salli Edgar.

The game could certainly be the last for Alexandre Belinga at the helmn of the team as a delegation from Fecafoot is currently in Paris to meet and interview potential coaches who have applied for the job.

 

 

