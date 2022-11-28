Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon Drops Goalkeeper André Onana Before Match Against Serbia

Published on 28.11.2022 at 10h35 by JDC

Cameroon’s goalkeeper, André Onana, was “dismissed” from the group before the match against Serbia at the 2022 World Cup on Monday, we learned from a source at the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

 

André Onana has been left out of the group, we are complicating our lives a little more”, explained a source, adding that the Inter Milan goalkeeper was replaced by Devis Epassy, ​​who plays in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

The goalkeeper was dismissed for disciplinary reasons, it was underscored, without indicating the reason or the duration of this dismissal.

Holder at the African Cup of Nations in January-February, where Cameroon finished third, André Onana (26 years old, 34 selections) kept the goals of the Indomitable Lions during the first match against Switzerland, which lost 1-0.

At Inter, coach Simone Inzaghi first alternated between Samir Handanovic and Onana, the Slovenian playing in the Italian Championship and the Cameroonian in the Champions League, before the Indomitable Lion established himself as a starter from October in both competitions.

 

Tags : |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top