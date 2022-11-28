Cameroon Drops Goalkeeper André Onana Before Match Against Serbia

Cameroon’s goalkeeper, André Onana, was “dismissed” from the group before the match against Serbia at the 2022 World Cup on Monday, we learned from a source at the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

“André Onana has been left out of the group, we are complicating our lives a little more”, explained a source, adding that the Inter Milan goalkeeper was replaced by Devis Epassy, ​​who plays in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

The goalkeeper was dismissed for disciplinary reasons, it was underscored, without indicating the reason or the duration of this dismissal.

Holder at the African Cup of Nations in January-February, where Cameroon finished third, André Onana (26 years old, 34 selections) kept the goals of the Indomitable Lions during the first match against Switzerland, which lost 1-0.

At Inter, coach Simone Inzaghi first alternated between Samir Handanovic and Onana, the Slovenian playing in the Italian Championship and the Cameroonian in the Champions League, before the Indomitable Lion established himself as a starter from October in both competitions.