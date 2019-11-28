Cameroon drops one position in latest FIFA World Rankings

Cameroon’s indomitable lions have fallen back by one place on the latest edition of the FIFA World Rankings released this Thursday November 28, 2019 by the World Football Governing body.

According to the November classification, Cameroon’s indomitable lions have dropped from the 52nd position to the 53rd place.

The boys of Antonio Conceicao have however maintained their 8th position at the level of the continent, topped once more by Sadio Mane’s Senegal who occupy the 20th position in the World.

The overall classification is led by Belgium, France follow, then Brazil, England and Uruguay who all fall in the top five.

The indomitable lions who are currently playing qualifiers ahead of the 2021 African Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon were held to a zero-zero tie by Cape Verde in their first Group game last November 13in Yaounde.

In the second group game, the boys of Antonio Conceicao beat Rwanda one goal to nil in Kigali. The lone goal which gave the team the possibility to top their group with four points.

This somehow timid start by the indomitable lions could have been the reason for their drop in position.