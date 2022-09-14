Cameroon: Drugs Worth 10 Million Fcfa Destroyed in East Region 

They include cosmetic products and fraudulent medicines. They were seized by local public health officials in Bertoua.

On September 12, 2022, a large number of cosmetic products and illicit drugs were destroyed by local authorities. The operation took place under the leadership of the governor of the Eastern region Grégoire Mvongo.

The scene took place in Bertoua. The destruction point of the drugs took place at the dump of the Hygiène et salubrité du Cameroun (Hysacam) company located in the Koumé district in the city of Bertoua, the eastern regional capital.

These products have an estimated value of 10 million CFA francs. They come from various private and public sources. Some, including drugs, were seized in clandestine health centers, others in recognized public and private health facilities but through informal channels.

Cosmetic products come from various markets in the city of Bertoua. This operation occurs only a few days after another.

Last September 29, several products estimated at 136 million CFA Francs were also destroyed through incineration at the Hysacam landfill in Koumé. Among the drugs requisitioned, are antibiotics, generics, antiepileptics, anti-inflammatories, medical consumables (syringes, compresses, etc.), etc.

For the local authorities, this operation illustrates the determination of the public authorities to fight against the scourge of the illicit sale of drugs. The series of operations is part of the fight against the illicit sale of drugs.