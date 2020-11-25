Cameroon: Drunken soldier opens fire on colleague in F/N region

A soldier identified as Bruno Fonou is currently receiving treatment in Maroua, Far North region of Cameroon after his colleague, reportedly in an advanced state of drunkenness opened fire on him.

The incident occurred in the night of Monday breaking Tuesday November 24 at the Dibrilli military post in Kolofata, Far North region of Cameroon where Boko Haram insurgency is becoming more and more felt.

According to security sources, at about 2am, Awono Eteme, first class soldier who was in an advanced state of drunkenness opened fire on his colleague, Bruno Fonou.

The latter who had his left knee completely destroyed by the trigger was immediately taken to the Mora Multinational Mixt Force health centre before being transferred to the Maroua Regional hospital for appropriate care.

Awono Eteme on his part has been arrested and an investigations opened into the unfortunate matter.