Life › Life

Happening now

Cameroon: Drunken soldier opens fire on colleague in F/N region

Published on 25.11.2020 at 15h11 by journal du Cameroun

Soldiers in Far north archive (c) copyright

A soldier identified as Bruno Fonou is currently receiving treatment in Maroua, Far North region of Cameroon after his colleague, reportedly in an advanced state of drunkenness opened fire on him.

The incident occurred in the night of Monday breaking Tuesday November 24 at the Dibrilli military post in Kolofata, Far North region of Cameroon where Boko Haram insurgency is becoming more and more felt.

According to security sources, at about 2am, Awono Eteme, first class soldier who was in an advanced state of drunkenness opened fire on his colleague, Bruno Fonou.

The latter who had his left knee completely destroyed by the trigger was immediately taken to the Mora Multinational Mixt Force health centre before being transferred to the Maroua Regional hospital for appropriate care.

Awono Eteme on his part has been arrested and an investigations opened into the unfortunate matter.

 

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top