Cameroon: DWB reiterates impartiality during interventions in troubled regions

The international Non-Governmental Organization, Doctors Without Borders, DWB has told the Government of Cameroon that their principle of action which entails among others neutrality guides each of their interventions in the violence-hit Far North, North West and South West regions of the country.

The Chief of operation of the organisation in Cameroon, Dr Modeste Tamakloe Koku was speaking Monday August 31st during an audience granted him by the Ministers of External Relations and Territorial Administration over allegations of partiality during the NGO’s interventions.

He told the two members of Government that DWB has no links with any parties involved in the three troubled regions of Cameroon and reiterated the principle which governs their interventions, that of action.

“In Cameroon as in any part of the world where we operate, our sole objective is to provide medical assistance to people requiring emergency medical care, regardless of nationality, religion or political affiliation…” Antoinette Buinda, DWB Field Communication Officer said in a statement released after the audience.

“We do not take sides, we do not collude, we simply go where needs are greatest to help vulnerable populations…” She added.