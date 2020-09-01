Cameroon: Gov’t urges DWB to remain neutral during interventions in troubled regions

The Government of Cameroon has denounced the partiality with which the international humanitarian medical non-governmental organisation, Doctors Without Borders operate in the Far North, North West and South West regions of the country, hit by terrorism and a socio-political crisis respectively.

In an audience granted Dr Modeste Tamakloe Koku, Head of mission of the Organization in Cameroon Monday August 31st, the Ministers of External Relations and Territorial Administration asked the former to urge his members to be more neutral and impartial during their interventions in the three troubled regions of the country; Far North, North West and South West regions.

Since 2014, elements of the Boko Haram Islamic sect have been causing pain and distress in the Far North region with repeated acts of terrorism.

In the North West and South West regions, the Anglophone crisis which runs to its fourth year has equally caused pains to the people trapped in between military acts and killings perpetrated by separatists fighting for a separate State.

It is the humanitarian and health consequences of these two crisis which prompted the intervention of Doctors Without Borders in the said regions.

The international humanitarian organisation of French origin is best known for its projects in conflict zones and in countries affected by endemic diseases.

It has been present in Cameroon for over thirty years, and since 2018 in the troubled Anglophone regions, providing medical care to those most in need, regardless of their religious, political and cultural background.

This is not the first time the Government of Cameroon calls the Organization to more impatiality during its interventions.