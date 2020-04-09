Cameroon: East Region records first Coronavirus case

The East Region has recorded its first Coronavirus case, local authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the Director of the Bertoua Regional Hospital, Huguette Nguele, the first case in a 29-year old man who was quarantine since Sunday after show signs of the virus.

He was detected at the entrance to Bertoua in a bus hading to Mora in the Far North Region. Passengers immediately suspected he presented symptoms of the virus and alerted officials at a check point at the entrance to the town. He was then put into quarantine and his sample taken and sent to Yaounde with the test returning positive on Wednesday.

Local authorities now say they are tracking down all those who were part of the bus in order to test them.

Reacting to the news, the Governor of the East Region, Grégoiré Mvongo said they will double fforts to ensure the virus does not spread in the region.