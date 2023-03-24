Life › Life

Cameroon-East : Works On Pangar River Remains Stagnant

Published on 24.03.2023 at 10h56 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The company in charge of the works explained this to the Governor of the region by the delay in the payment of the accounts…

The Governor of the East RegionGregoire Mvongo visited the construction site of the bridge over the Pangar River last Tuesday. The governor of the region visited the locality of Mbitom and appreciated the progress of the construction work over a span of 120 meters for a cost of about 1 billion francs.

During this inspection visit, the company in charge of the construction did not fail to indicate to the governor the difficulties it is facing. These include the delay in the payment of certain accounts and the signing of a service order allowing additional and non-contractual work to be carried out.

The bridge over the Pangar River will pass through the Lom Pangar dam. It will thus allow the evacuation of fishing products, solve the problems of transport of goods and people; mainly between Betare-Oya and Belabo.

