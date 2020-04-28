Cameroon: Ecobank offers anti-COVID-19 kits worth over 70 Million FCFA to Douala Hospital

Ecobank Cameroon has donated anti-Coronavirus kits worth over FCFA 70 Billion to the Laquintinie hospital in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon as part of her support in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic that continue claiming victims in the country.

The kits comprised of one hundred hospital beds, thirty buckets of hand sterilizers, seven respiratory machines, two thousand packets of surgical gloves, and twenty gallons five litters each of hand disinfectants were handed over to the Director General of the Laquintinie hospital, Prof Louis Richard Ndjock Monday April 27.

Handing over the package was Ecobank Cameroon Managing Director, Gwendoline Abunaw who told the press Laquintinie is the only hospital benefiting from the gesture because it welcomes a higher number of patients.

According to the Director General of Laquintinie hospital, the donation is timely as it will partly ensure more space for the reanimation of Coronavirus patient.

“Before this donation, we had one hundred beds for COVID-19 patients, now it has risen to two hundred beds and as such, we will be able to take care of new coming patients.” Prof Louis Richard said.

This comes as some COVID-19 patients allegedly succumbed to the virus in the region because of either lack of space and or lack of anti-COVID-19 equipment.