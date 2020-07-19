Cameroon: Edison Fru Ndi, entrepreneur with heart-of-gold

Once more, the Bamenda-based businessperson and member of the CPDM has reached out to the population of the Northwest in times of need.

He offered cutting-edge infrared thermometers to several private and public institutions a forth night ago. The Bamenda Regional Hospital , PMI Nkwen, Baptist Mbingo Hospital, the governor’s office, CRTV Northwest, Sacred Heart College Mankon, Our Lady of Lourdes College Mankon and Bangolan Health Centre were among some of the beneficiaries.

The quality of the thermometers will make a difference in the fight to break the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the region. The donation fills a gap and the cutting-edgethermometerrespects social distancing. The thermometer is mounted on a tripod like a Camera and needs no assistance to work. As the user approaches the sensors with his face, the thermometer measures the temperature. The health worker or observer can read the measurement from a safe distance. A high temperature – one of the symptoms of Covid-19 sets off the alarm automatically.

Edison FruNdi believes a collective effort can thwart the spread of the pandemic and flatten the curve. Out of 2000 tested, according to the Director of the Regional Hospital, 200 were positive cases.

Beyond Covid-19

Edison FruNdi has always helped the population of the Northwest region where his chain of businesses are based. The CEO of Dreamland Connect recently lit some streets in Bamenda. From Fon’s Street to Ring Way Street, Ngeng Junction to Veterinary Junction, Mile II Nkwen and New Road ( stretch from Amour Mezam Express to Up Station); Edison FruNdi posted street lights. When Sacred Heart College was torched in 2017, the philanthropist planted LED lights around the campus.

Residents of his neighborhood also enjoy water from a borehole he recently built. The perennial dry taps of the area and water from doubtful sources led to water-born diseases. Edison FruNdi could be helping another community soon.