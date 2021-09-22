Cameroon: Eight die in Edea road accident

At least eight people were killed in a road accident that occurred in the locality of Dibamba, near Edea, along the Douala-Yaounde highway on Sunday, September 19.

The tragedy occurred after a semi-trailer truck coming from Edea collided with a small vehicle plying the Douala-Edea line killing at least eight passengers.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the small vehicle transporting passengers tried to overtake when it collided with the truck and ended at a nearby bush.

Informed, the Senior Divisional Officer of the Sanga Maritime Division, Yvan Abondo immediately arrived the scene of the incident as he invited family members to come and identify the bodies at the mortuary of the Edea Hospital while others needed emergency burial given the impact of the accident.

The shocking images of the incident have been making rounds on social media as forces of lw and order have immediately opened investigations to determine the real cause of the accident and establish responsibilities.