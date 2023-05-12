Life › Life

Happening now

Cameroon: Eight Drugs Traffickers Arrested

Published on 12.05.2023 at 14h19 by JDC

The eight suspects are aged between 22 and 44 years old and were arrested by the Gendarmerie Company of Mbalmayo, a town located 50km from Yaounde.

 

The eight suspects are aged between 22 and 44 years. The elements of Captain Michel Atangana, commander of this company conducted this sweeping operation on May 7 in Mbalmayo, headquarter of the Nyong and So’o division. They arrested the alleged drug traffickers at the place called “Derrière Cheval Blanc”, and combed their base.at the end of this search, several items were seized. These included “a large stock of cannabis”, electronic devices, a motorbike, concrete rods and various other items.

The national gendarmerie announced that they would be brought before the competent courts after their interrogation. The arrest of these people is part of the continuation of field operations conducted by the national gendarmerie to combat drug trafficking and use.

 

Tags : |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 05.05.2023

Cathedral of St Peter and Paul Bonadibong

One of the most visited sites in Douala. The Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul was built in 1936 by French Spiritans fathers and it…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top