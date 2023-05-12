Cameroon: Eight Drugs Traffickers Arrested

The eight suspects are aged between 22 and 44 years old and were arrested by the Gendarmerie Company of Mbalmayo, a town located 50km from Yaounde.

The eight suspects are aged between 22 and 44 years. The elements of Captain Michel Atangana, commander of this company conducted this sweeping operation on May 7 in Mbalmayo, headquarter of the Nyong and So’o division. They arrested the alleged drug traffickers at the place called “Derrière Cheval Blanc”, and combed their base.at the end of this search, several items were seized. These included “a large stock of cannabis”, electronic devices, a motorbike, concrete rods and various other items.

The national gendarmerie announced that they would be brought before the competent courts after their interrogation. The arrest of these people is part of the continuation of field operations conducted by the national gendarmerie to combat drug trafficking and use.