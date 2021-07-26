Cameroon: Eight soldiers killed in fresh Boko Haram attack in F/N

Eight soldiers lost their lives and thirteen others sustained injuries in a recent attack by elements of the Boko Haram Islamist sect on a control post in Sagmé, a locality in Fotokol, Logone and Chari Division of the Far North region of Cameroon last Saturday July 24.

According to a release from the Ministry of Defense, a good number of heavily armed Boko Haram insurgents stormed the locality at about 4am that Saturday onboard several light tactical vehicles.

They launched an attack on the outpost of the military operation EMERGENCE 4. Government forces were prompt to react leading to a serious fighting between both camps. Though the defense forces succeeded in pushing back the terrorists, the army incurred huge losses.

Eight soldiers were killed meanwhile thirteen others sustainend injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Maroua Military hospital.

On the side of the terrorists, many of them were neutralized before they retreated as they are accustomed to.

The Minister o Defense has conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the Head of State to families of the killed soldiers and wished a speedy recovery to those wounded.

This is just one out of the many attacks suffered by defense forces and the population in the region for years now.