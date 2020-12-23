Cameroon: Eight suspected producers of fake whisky arrested in Yaounde

› Life

Published on 23.12.2020 at 16h32 by journal du Cameroun

A gang of eight men suspected of producing and selling fake whisky dangerous to human health have fallen into the dragnet of police elements in Yaounde.

They were presented to the public Wednesday December 23 alongside some gallons of their whisky plus products used to produce it.

Sources say they were caught red handed before being arrested by elements of the Carriere Gendarmerie Post in Yaounde.

The Commander disclosed pressure come from many sides for the alleged fake whisky producers to be released.

Notwithstanding that, he assured they will be judged following orders from the State prosecutor.

 

