Cameroon: Ekema Patrick ‘ressurected’ on Youth Day

He might be dead and buried but he has not been forgotten by his close friends and colleagues.

Patrick Ekema Esunge, deceased Mayor of Buea was on the spotlight again on Tuesday during the celebrations of the Youth Day.

Before the march past could kick off at the Independence Square in Buea, a minute of silence was observed in honour of the late mayor.

Then came the march past which saw the Buea Council staff steal the show as the paraded with pictures of the late Patrick Ekema to thunderous applause from the grand stand. This act, they said was to tell the world that the Mayor Ekema’s legacy lives on and thy will never forget what he did for the city.

Patrick Ekema Esunge died on October 27, 2019 in a hospital in Douala after suffering a cardiac arrest and was later laid to rest on December 14 in Buea.