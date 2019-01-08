Cameroon: Ekema Patrick seals shops respecting ghost towns in Buea

The Mayor of Buea Patrick Ekema Esunge on Monday October 7 sealed several shops in his municipality that are respecting the Monday ghost town operations initiated by Anglophone activists.

This comes after he had earlier warned businesses in a council meeting about two weeks ago that ghost town operations will not be tolerated in the municipality this new year.

“In 2019, ghost towns will be a thing of the past,” Patrick Ekema had said.

He thus matched his words with actions by placing a seal on shops that remained closed on Monday as a greater part of Buea observed ghost town on the day.

This is not the first time the Mayor is taking such measures to seal shops that respect te operation after carrying out similar exercise last year before pardoning the ‘defaulters’.

however, most business owners say they can only open their shops if the necessary security measures are taken and had made this known to the mayor during a meeting.