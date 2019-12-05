Cameroon: Ekema Patrick to be burried on December 14

The late Mayor of the Buea Municipality Patrick Ekema Esunge will be burried on Saturday, December 14 n Buea, according to the official program.

According to the program which has gone viral online and confirmed by sources at the Buea Council, the corpse of Patrick Ekema Esunge will be removed from the Buea Regional Hospital mortuary on Friday, December 13 followed by a brief stop over at his residence. There shall be a wake keep with the corpse at the esplanade of the Buea Council.

The funeral program follows the next day with a church service, followed by eulogies anda word from the representative of the Head of State before burial that takes place later in the afternoon.

Patrick Ekema Esunge died on Sunday October 27 in a clinic in Douala follow a cardiac arrest.