Cameroon-Elecam: Garoua Equipped For Upcoming Senatorial Elections

The headquarter of the North region hosted a two-day capacity building seminar for the staff of local voting commissions of Elections Cameroon.

On March 12, municipal councillors will head to the polls. This is within the framework of the senatorial elections. In order for this election to go on smoothly and get awaited success, the management of Elections Cameroon (Elecam) organized on February 24, 2009 in Garoua a capacity building workshop for members of the local voting commission as well as the regional commission of supervision.

For two days, members of these commissions were trained on the legal and institutional aspects of the election of senators, the operational management of polling stations, the functioning of the various commissions, the filling and exploitation of the minutes and the mode of calculation of seats, among others.

The seminar which was chaired by Elecam’s regional delegate for the North region was coordinated by François Owoutou Borneaud, head of mission of Elections Cameron.