Cameroon: ELECAM preparing for legislative, municipal, Regional elections

Electoral Board members of Elections Cameroon met during the Institution’s first ordinary session for 2019 on Friday March 15 in Yaounde where they adopted a roadmap to ensure the success of 2019 elections in Cameroon.

ELECAM entails to register at least 10 million voters before electors are called to the polls and increase the rate of participation in elections.

The electoral body equally plans to install a permanent concertation framework with the other electoral stakeholders, consolidate institutional cooperation, and intensify the training and updating of capacities of ELECAM staff.

According to Enow Abrams Egbe, Electoral Board Chairperson, in a bid to draw from the experiences shared in other countries in view of a better organization of the elections in Cameroon, two ELECAM observer delegations were deployed to Nigeria and Senegal to observe the Presidential elections that took place in February.

These objectives set during their first session aims at better preparing the organization of a successful 2019 legislative, municipal and Regional elections in the country.