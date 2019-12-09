The elections-management body Elecam will this afternoon publish the list of candidates retained for the upcoming Legislative and Municipal elections.

Several political actors as well as members of the press are at the Elecam heaquarters in Yaounde since morning as they await the publication of the lists.

The publication of today’s list will come to lay to rest speculations as well as requests from some political parties for the deadline for the depositing of files by candidates.

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement had already pulled out of the elections citing administrative bottlenecks that made it difficult for their candidates to compile their lists as one of their main reasons.

On his part, Cabral Libii had threatened to pull out of the election if the deadline to deposit files was not extended but he has finally made a u-turn to confirm his party will be taking active part in the election.