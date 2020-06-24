Cameroon: Elecam suffers cyber attack

The digital platforms of Cameroon’s elections management body, Elecam came under cyber attack last night, the body has said.

According to the Board President of Elecam, Enow Abrams Egbe, the attack was carried out on Tuesday night around 10.22pm with the attaackers publishing false information.

The official Facebook Page of Elecam had as main image, the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Maurice Kamto super imposed on the Cameroon flag with the inscription: “The truth shall always prevail”. The official website of Elecam equally came under similar attack.

Enow Abrams Egbe in a statement, condemned the act and said investigations have been opened to track down the perpetrators.