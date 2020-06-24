Business › Tech

Happening now

Cameroon: Elecam suffers cyber attack

Published on 24.06.2020 at 14h32 by JournalduCameroun

The digital platforms of Cameroon’s elections management body, Elecam came under cyber attack last night, the body has said.

According to the Board President of Elecam, Enow Abrams Egbe, the attack was carried out on Tuesday night around 10.22pm with the attaackers publishing false information.

The official Facebook Page of Elecam had as main image, the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Maurice Kamto super imposed on the Cameroon flag with the inscription: “The truth shall always prevail”. The official website of Elecam equally came under similar attack.

Enow Abrams Egbe in a statement, condemned the act and said investigations have been opened to track down the perpetrators.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top