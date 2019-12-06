Cameroon: Elecam warns political parties against unscrupulous dealings

The elections management body Elecam has warned ppolitical parties to steer off dealings with unscrupulous persons posing as agents of the body.

A release signed by the Director General of Elecam warns leaders of political parties to steer off persons who have approached them promising to help validate their lists for the upcoming elections in exchange for money.

The Director General of Elecam, Erik Essouse said, the body is not in anyway assoiated which persons with such malicious intentions and has called on political parties to denouce them whenever they find themselves in such situations.

Elecam is expected in the days ahead to publish the lists of candidates to contest in the upcoming municipal and legislative elections.