Cameroon/Elections boycott: Michele Ndoki reacts to Kamto’s decision

The Vice President of the women’s wing of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Michelle Ndoki invested for Legislatives has indicated she has accepted the decision of her party chairman to boycott the upcoming twin elections.

In a tweet published this Tuesday, the CRM supporter said her party chairman, Prof Maurice Kamto is against their participation in the elections, and thus she cannot go against his wish.

“To all those who wonder how I react to the announcement of the election boycott by the CRM, please note two dots open the quotation marks my father does not want the marriage comma I do not get married close the quotation marks full stop.” Michele Ndoki said in her tweet.

In effect, at a press conference Monday November 25, 2019, the National chairman of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party, Prof Maurice Kamto announced the party will not take part in the upcoming Legislative and Municipal elections amid the escalating Anglophone crisis rocking the North West and South West regions of the country and the present electoral system.

Barrister Michele Ndoki who had announced her candidacy for a place in Parliament was already brazing for the Legislatives in the Mfoundi Division of the Centre region of Cameroon.