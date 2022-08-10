Cameroon-Electoral List: PCRN Stir Up Militants 

Under the leadership of its president Cabral Libii, the party has just launched Operation “Ouragan 4”, in line with political parties of the association dubbed “Together for Cameroon”.

A few days before the end of the registration on the electoral lists for the current year, the Cameroonian Party for National Reconciliation (PCRN) launched on July 1, in respect the ongoing actions of six other political parties of the “Together for Cameroon” platform, the “ Ouragan 4” operation.

This campaign, which takes place on social networks, and mainly on Tik-Tok, aims to encourage young people to enroll massively on the electoral lists. The said campaign is taking place in the ten regions of the country.

According to PCRN Deputy Secretary General Aristide Eko’o, ” Ouragan 4″ was designed as a game. It consists of “interesting young people in their relaxing environment, with a message in which they ask their followers to register on the electoral lists”.

According to him, young people present on TikTok must challenge the Honorable Cabral Libii, with an awareness message, and a video reflecting their creativity. “The best message will be awarded, as well as the best video having recorded the greatest number of views with several batches”, specifies this party official.

The fourth phase of Operation “Ouragan 4” thus complements the first three already organized by the Cameroonian Party for National Reconciliation. According to Cameroon Tribune, this political party is also on the ground, alongside Elections Cameroon (Elecam) since the launch in January of the campaign to register on the electoral lists, with an anchor point on youth. Particularly in the Far North, Center, South, and Littoral regions.