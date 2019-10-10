Cameroon: Electricity outage sends out angry population rioting in street in Douala

Residents of the Bepanda Petit Marche neighbourhood in Douala V, Littoral region of Cameroon are reported to have blocked the road in this area early this morning, expressing discontent over two weeks power outage.

According to reports, the population of Bepanda petiti marche took to the street this morning, blocking the road to express their discontent against the Electricity supply Company ENEO for leaving them in total blackout for over two weeks.

Reports say the population disclosed despite the several complaints written to ENEO on the absence of electricity in their neighbourhood, nothing has been done to solve their problem, reason why they decided to openly voice their dissatisfaction.

To calm down the situation, forces of law and order were deployed to the scene in their numbers and they reportedly dispersed the angry mob.

Meantime, official reports say workers of ENEO have been deployed to the neighbourhood to fix the damage and re-establish back electricity.