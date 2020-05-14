Cameroon: Elite, community step up fight against Coronavirus in Mbengwi

The population of Mbengwi, Momo Division, North West Region of Cameroon has come together in an effort to bar the way to the COVID-19.

Thus the Meta Cultural and Development Association, MECUDA, in collaboration with the elite, traditional rulers of the clan, came together last weekend to distribute equipment aimed at fighting the spread of the virus.

They have created a project called Meta Anti-COVID-19 Response Challenge-METACREC, aimed at raising funds to provide sanitary equipment to the population.

Thus the task force has been sensitizing the population on the preventive measures put in place by the World Health Organisation and the government to avoid the spread of the virus.

Last weekend, sanitary buckets, cartons of soap, hand sanitizers and protective face masks to the population while hand washing points were installed at strategic areas in the Mbengwi.

The Mayor of mbengwi, Ndansa Kennedy called on the population to make good of the hand washing points installed at the Mbon park in Mbengwi and always put on their face masks when in public as well as respect the social distancing measure. He said the council will also continue taking measures to ensure the population remains safe from the virus.

On his part, the Divisional Officer of Mbengwi, Jarvis Sakwe Esapa thanked the Meta community both at home and abroad for coming up for this project.

He said this show of solidarity in fighting against the COVID-19 should be replicated in convincing all those who are still in the bushes to drop their guns and return to normal life.

“The government has given assurances to those who are in the bushes to come out. They are our children and I urge you all to come out with a plan to see how we can convince them out of the bushes. We can collectively do this as we have collectively done for the COVID-19,” the Divisional Officer of Mbengwi urged the population.