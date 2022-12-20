Sport › Football

Cameroon : Elite One championship Resumes this Tuesday

Published on 20.12.2022 at 10h02 by Nana Kamsu Kom

Elite one

The Cameroonian first division championship resumes. The resumption is scheduled for this Tuesday with three matches on scheduled.

The World Cup in Qatar is over. The truce is over. The clubs of the Cameroonian first division championship are back in action this Tuesday. Three matches are on the programme of this eighth day of Elite One. These are the clashes Yaounde FC – Astres of Douala, Fortuna – Union of Douala and Gazelle of Garoua – Apejes Academy. Three games in Group B of the tournament, dominated by Bamboutos de Mbouda.

