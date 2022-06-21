Cameroon-Elite one: YOSA of Bamenda Looses Position

North West Elite one club, Yong Sports Academy, YOSA of Bamenda on june 20th 2022 suffered a severe blow in efforts to maintain their status in League One after losing match day 23 game against Canon of Yaounde.

The Bamenda-based team lost 0-1 to the centre region club, in a game where they needed just a point to be sure of surviving relegation to Elite Two.

Canon of Yaounde attacking midfielder, Alfred Meyong scored the lone goal for the Kpakums 39 minutes into the first half. All efforts from Yosa captain, Tegemo Emmanuel and mates in the second half to get vital ppoint in the fixture were aborted by a discretely defensive approach mounted by Canon trainer Minkreo Birwe.

The defeat leaves YOSA on 26 points ater 23 games this season.YOSA sits five pooints ahead of main relegation battling rivals, panthere of Nde.

Yesterday’s defeat entails the Yellow submarines must pick a pont in their final game against relegated Tonnere of Yaounde. The team managed by interim trainer, Ndikum Blaise could still avoid relegation depending on panthere’s performance in their last two games.

The West region club will face AS Fortuna and Apejes of Mfou in their final games. Panthere of Nde’s failure to win any of the two games will see Yong Sports Academy automatically avoiding relegation to second-tier.

Yong Sports Academy is battleting to avoid its first-ever relegation to second tier since the teams promotion to the top-flight at the end of the 2007/2008 Elite Two campaign. Moreover , Monday’s win of Canon saw the club boosting their chances of qualifying for the title play-off from pool A.

Report from GP